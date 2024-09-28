Keep regular check on stock at IML depots, GROs, excise officials told

Guntur: Director of Prohibition and Excise Department Nishant Kumar has stressed on the need to regularly assess stock levels at both IML depots and government retail outlets (GROs).

He instructed the officials to ensure that sufficient stock is maintained at GRO, with a strict adherence to the shop timings to avoid potential revenue losses to the government.

He conducted a video-conference with the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners of the P&E Department across the State on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that due to the change of excise policy of the government and transition of retail outlets from government to private management, he raised concerns over the security of the assets at retail outlets.

He said there was a potential risk of theft for electronic gadgets including POS machines, cash chests, refrigerators and other equipment.

He instructed the officials to closely monitor the GROs at the problematic areas. He directed the deputy commissioners to visit the SHOs within their purview and directed them to conduct quarterly, half-yearly and annual inspections of subordinate offices across the State.

He asked the officials to conduct necessary transfers of personnel in the P&E department, SI and lower cadres within their respective jurisdiction.

He directed the officials to ensure the readiness of the necessary infrastructure and mechanisms in preparation for new excise policy implementation.