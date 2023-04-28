Keep Tirumala environs clean & hygienic says TTD JEO Veerabrahmam

Tirumala : TTD JEO Veerabrahmam appealed to the locals and shopkeepers in Tirumala to support the TTD efforts to keep Tirumala clean and hygienic.

With the 3,000 Sulabh sanitary workers' strike continuing for the fifth day on Thursday, the TTD is finding it difficult to maintain sanitation and upkeep of Tirumala and striving to rope in locals and shopkeepers to maintain cleanliness. The JEO visited Balaji Nagar along with TTD Estate Wing officials. Interacting with the residents, he said that shop owners, fast food operators and others engaged in sale of various items to the pilgrims should help the TTD in garbage disposal. He asked them to segregate the waste into wet and dry and hand over them to the garbage trucks.

JEO Veerabrahmam said that in the wake of the lightning strike by the sanitary workers, it becomes the utmost responsibility of the residents and others to rise to the situation and keep the area clean. Locals and shop keepers also agreed to extend voluntary support to TTD in keeping the environs in the divine Tirumala Hills healthy. AEO Narayana Chowdary and others have accompanied the JEO.