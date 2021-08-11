Keeping surroundings clean is responsibility of everyone: Abdul Ghaffar

Kanigiri: Every citizen in the town should take the responsibility of keeping the town clean and hygienic, said the municipal chairman Shaik Abdul Ghaffar. The chairman and municipal commissioner DVS Narayana Rao toured in the wards of the town on Wednesday morning and interacted with the public.

Ghaffar explained to the public that the government has introduced a prestigious campaign, Clean Andhra Pradesh, and requested them to make it successful by maintaining the cleanliness and hygiene of their surroundings. He asked them to segregate the waste at home itself and throw the wet waste in the green basket, dry waste in the blue basket and hazardous waste in the red basket. Narayana Rao asked the public to not litter the roads, vacant lands or drains by throwing the waste but advised them to hand over the baskets to the sanitary workers coming at their door. He asked them to take measures from falling ill to seasonal diseases like dengue, malaria, typhoid etc.