  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kesineni Chinni distributes free sewing machine to women in Vijayawada

Kesineni Chinni distributes free sewing machine to women in Vijayawada
x
Highlights

The Kesineni Foundation, under the leadership of Telugu Desam leader Kesineni Shivnath, organized a sewing machine distribution program in the 56th...

The Kesineni Foundation, under the leadership of Telugu Desam leader Kesineni Shivnath, organized a sewing machine distribution program in the 56th Division of Vijayawada. The program aimed to support women in self-employment by providing them with free ironing boxes and sewing machines.

During the event at Karimulla Tea Stall, former MLC Keshineni Shivnath spoke about the importance of women standing on their own feet and the support that the TDP provides to women. He highlighted the party's commitment to empowering women and mentioned initiatives such as providing gas cylinders and free bus travel to alleviate women's financial burden.

Shivnath emphasized that the TDP is a party that prioritizes women's welfare and urged the audience to support Chandrababu Naidu as Chief Minister to continue the development of the state. He assured that any ongoing schemes in the state would not be canceled and mentioned the upcoming implementation of the Super Six schemes.

The distribution program was attended by Divisional Party President Murugurthi Ishwar Yadav, TDP leaders, as well as representatives from BJP and Jana Sena. The event was a success in providing support to women in the community and promoting self-employment opportunities.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X