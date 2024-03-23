Live
Just In
Kesineni Chinni meets BJP leaders in Vijayawada, thanks them for the support
Kesineni Chinni recently met with members of the BJP family after announcing the name of the TDP candidate for the Vijayawada Parliamentary Constituency. The candidate, supported by both BJP and Janasena, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and highlighted the discipline and commitment of the leaders and workers of both parties.
During a meeting of the Central Constituency TDP, BJP, and Janasena alliance, Shivnath pledged to work tirelessly to address the state's issues under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chandrababu. He commended the BJP for rejoining the NDA alliance for the long-term benefit of the state and expressed confidence in the leadership of PM Modi.
Shivnath also credited Modi for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and asserted that the country will prosper under BJP leadership. He urged unity among the alliance parties, as he claimed the YCP was attempting to sow discord through social media.
At the meeting, BJP leaders honored Shivnath, and various party officials were in attendance, including BJP NTR District President Adduri Sriram and District Mahila Morcha Leader Sunitha. The alliance members expressed their enthusiasm to work together to secure victories in the upcoming elections.