Kesineni Chinni participate in campaign in Vijayawada

The election campaign for the Vijayawada Parliament and Eastern Constituency candidates, Shri Kesineni Shivnath Chinni and Mr. Gadde Rammohan, was in full swing on Friday morning at 7.30 am. The campaign route started from the SSS Idli Hotel on Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road.

Among those present to support the candidates were Keshineni Sridevi, the younger sister of Shri Keshineni Shivnath Chinni, and Mrs. Gadde with Anuradha. Party activists and sympathizers from the BJP, Janasena, and Telugu Desam parties also joined in the program to show their support for the candidates.

The campaign kicked off at NTR Bhavan, the office of the Vijayawada Parliament, where speeches and promotions were made to rally support for the candidates. The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm as supporters cheered and waved flags in support of their preferred candidates.

Overall, the election campaign was a successful event, showcasing the unity and determination of the political parties and their supporters in the run-up to the election for the Vijayawada Parliament and Eastern Constituency.