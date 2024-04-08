Kesineni Nani flays Chandrababu

Vijayawada MP and YCP parliamentary candidate Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) has criticized former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's claims of wealth creation, stating that it is all a big lie. Nani highlighted that under the leadership of current CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, there has been significant development in the state, with increased income for the people and a decrease in poverty levels.

During a campaign event in the 43rd division of Vijayawada West Constituency, Nani pointed out that the gross annual income of the people rose from Rs. 1.68 lakhs during Chandrababu's rule to Rs. 2.34 lakhs under CM Jagan's rule. He also mentioned that under Jagan's regime, the GSDP saw a two percent higher growth rate compared to Chandrababu's tenure, despite facing challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nani further emphasized that poverty levels in the state dropped from 11 percent during Chandrababu's rule to 4 percent under Jagan's governance, crediting the CM for reducing poverty by 7 percent. He commended CM Jagan for prioritizing investments in the medical and education sectors, with significant funding allocations towards hospitals and schools.

The MP also criticized Chandrababu and Sujana Choudhary for spreading false propaganda and misleading the public. He questioned the authenticity of their claims and warned that any attempts to deceive the people would be exposed. Nani also called out Sujana Choudhary for allegedly using incorrect means to gather information about the conditions of certain constituencies.

YCP Assembly candidate Sheikh Asif voiced his confidence in winning the support of the people with their welfare-driven agenda, contrasting it with the lack of action from the TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena alliance. Asif pledged to continue advocating for development and welfare initiatives that benefit the local community.

The campaign event was attended by several prominent leaders and supporters, including Mayor Rayanabhagyalakshmi, local corporator Bapati Kottireddy, and former chairman of Vishwabrana Corporation Toleti Srikanth, among others. The event showcased the growing momentum and support for the YCP ahead of the upcoming elections.





Delete Edit



