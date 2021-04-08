Key Polavaram works to be completed before rains: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said filling gaps in the cofferdam and completing the approach channel are very essential in Polavaram project and directed the officials to focus accordingly.

The Chief Minister, during a review on irrigation projects said excavation works of soil and concrete in spill channel should be expedited before onset of rainy season at Polavaram and added that the next 45 days are crucial and works should be done efficiently at a brisk pace and be completed on time.

The officials said the works of filling gaps in cofferdam would be completed by May and added that approach channel works are progressing at a brisk pace and will be completed by May. On rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) works of the project, the Chief Minister said that there should be no problem for funds to priority projects. He said the government has been taking all possible steps along with the release of funds for completing the projects, including Polavaram on time.

During a review on priority projects, including Nellore barrage, Sangam barrage, Owk Tunnel-2, Veligonda head regulator-1, Veligonda head regulator-2, Tunnel-2, and other works in the Veligonda project, Vamshadara-Nagavali link and Vamshadara Phase-2, stage-2, the officials said Nellore barrage and Sangam barrage would be completed by May and added that chemical pouring works of Owk Tunnel 2 are at a brisk pace and would be completed by August. They said the tunnels would be ready to carry a total of 20,000 cusecs of water by August.

The officials said the works of Tunnel-1 of Veligonda project are completed and that of Tunnel-2 would be over by December and added that steps are being taken to release water through the Veligonda Tunnel-1 by September.

They said Vamsadhara-Nagavali, Vansadhara Phase-2, stage-2 works will be completed by July. The Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on construction of Neradi barrage and to focus on resolving the issue with Odisha regarding the construction.

The Chief Minister said priority should be given to Mahendra Tanaya, Madduvalasa Phase-2, Tarakarama Sagar projects. Reviewing Rayalaseema, Palnadu Drought Mitigation projects, the Chief Minister said to prepare an action plan to move forward regarding the projects.

Chief secretary Aditya Nath Das, irrigation secretary J Shyamala Rao, finance principal secretary S S Rawat, engineer-in-chief C Narayana Reddy and other senior officials were present.