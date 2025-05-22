Key roles for Godavari leaders in Mahanadu committees

Rajamahendravaram: As the TDP gears up to host its Mahanadu event in Kadapa on May 27, 28, and 29, several leaders from the erstwhile East Godavari district have been entrusted with important responsibilities in various organising committees. The party has constituted a total of 19 committees for the smooth conduct of Mahanadu, with Godavari leaders playing prominent roles.

Former Minister and TDP Politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has been appointed Convener of the Resolutions Committee. State Labour Minister Vasamsetty Subhash will serve as the Convener of the Sanitation and Venue Beautification Committee.

Jaggampeta MLA and TTD Trust Board member Jyothula Venkata Apparao (Nehru) has been appointed Co-Convener of the Food Committee. Gopalapuram MLA and Budget Estimates Committee member Maddipati Venkataraju has been included in the Transport Committee, while Chief Minister’s Programme Coordinator Pendurthi Venkatesh is part of the Venue Supervision Committee. Kudipudi Sattibabu, Chairman of the State Settibalija Corporation and Convener of the Settibalija Empowerment Committee, has been named a member of the Beautification and Sanitation Committee. Meanwhile, Amalapuram MLA Aythabathula Anandarao will serve as a member of the Public Mobilisation Committee.

Party sources stated that leaders who had contributed to the grand success of last year’s Mahanadu held in Rajamahendravaram have been recognised and given roles in the upcoming event, acknowledging their efforts and experience.

Leaders from East Godavari who have been appointed to various committees for the upcoming Mahanadu in Kadapa said that they consider their selection a matter of pride and recognition.

Kudupudi Sattibabu, Chairman of the AP Settibalija Corporation, said he would carry out the responsibilities entrusted to him with sincerity and commitment. He thanked the party leadership for their trust and assured that he would strive for the grand success of Mahanadu.