KGH gears up to face deadly Nipah virus: Superintendent

Kurnool: Government general hospital superintendent Dr V Venkataranga Reddy said that the health authorities are ready to face the deadly Nipha virus. As a means of precautionary measure to tackle the virus, a mock drill was conducted with the staff in the hospital on Wednesday.

Addressing the staff, the superintendent said that large number of Nipah cases were registered in Kerala state and there was every chance of spreading Nipah virus. To tackle the virus effectively, all precautionary measures have been taken, stated Dr Venkataranga Reddy.

He further said that a separate block pertaining to Nipah virus has been set up at ID block in the hospital. Fortunately, no Nipah case was reported at the hospital. Though no case has been reported, the medical staff was ordered to be alert round the clock. He said rapid response teams comprising the staff of pulmonology, cardiology, neurology, anaesthesia, general medicine and microbiology faculty have been formed to tackle the virus.

Dr Venkataranga Reddy said the doctors of concerned departments to be available all the time. Adequate number of PPE kits were made available. The surgical store staff was ordered to see the NIV masks are available at CPAP and BIPAP machines. The surgical and medical staff are strictly ordered to ensure the availability of anti-viral drugs Ribavirin and Flavapavir besides emergency drugs.

The medical staff was also told to keep the oxygen and oxygen port available. CSRMO Dr Venkateshwara Rao, Dy CSRMO Dr Hema Nalini, RMO Dr Venkataramana, hospital administrators and other staff were present.