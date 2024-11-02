  • Menu
Khajavali takes charge as DRO

NSK Khajavali taking charge as Guntur district revenue officer in Guntur on Friday
NSK Khajavali took charge as Guntur district revenue officer at the Collectorate here on Friday. Earlier, he worked as revenue divisional officer in Eluru and Machilipatnam

Guntur: NSK Khajavali took charge as Guntur district revenue officer at the Collectorate here on Friday. Earlier, he worked as revenue divisional officer in Eluru and Machilipatnam.

As soon as he took charge, the revenue officials met him and introduced themselves. Subsequently, he conducted a review meeting with the revenue officials.

