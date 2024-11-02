Live
Khajavali takes charge as DRO
Guntur: NSK Khajavali took charge as Guntur district revenue officer at the Collectorate here on Friday. Earlier, he worked as revenue divisional officer in Eluru and Machilipatnam.
As soon as he took charge, the revenue officials met him and introduced themselves. Subsequently, he conducted a review meeting with the revenue officials.
