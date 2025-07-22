  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kharge’s birthday celebrated

Kharge’s birthday celebrated
x

DCC president TK Visweswara Reddy and senior congress leader Bejawada Rangarao distributing bread to elders as part of Kharge’s birthday celebrations

Highlights

The birthday of All India Congress Party President Mallikarjun Kharge was grandly celebrated at the Kasturba Gandhi Ashram here on Monday, under the leadership of East Godavari District Congress President Dr TK Visweswara Reddy.

Rajamahendravaram: The birthday of All India Congress Party President Mallikarjun Kharge was grandly celebrated at the Kasturba Gandhi Ashram here on Monday, under the leadership of East Godavari District Congress President Dr TK Visweswara Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Visweswara Reddy expressed confidence that the Congress Party would achieve victory under Kharge’s leadership. He further stated his belief that Rahul Gandhi would become the Prime Minister of the country and Sharmila Reddy would take charge as AndhraPradesh Chief Minister. Senior Congress leader and Selection Committee Chairman Bezawada Ranga Rao praised Kharge’s working style, noting that it aligns with Gandhian principles.

District Congress Vice-President Devatha Sudhakar lauded Kharge as an upright and efficient individual.

Party leaders Katam Ravi, M Padmavathi, and P Susheela also participated in the celebrations. As part of the event, bread and rusks were distributed at the oldage home.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick