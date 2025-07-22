Live
Kharge’s birthday celebrated
Rajamahendravaram: The birthday of All India Congress Party President Mallikarjun Kharge was grandly celebrated at the Kasturba Gandhi Ashram here on Monday, under the leadership of East Godavari District Congress President Dr TK Visweswara Reddy.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Visweswara Reddy expressed confidence that the Congress Party would achieve victory under Kharge’s leadership. He further stated his belief that Rahul Gandhi would become the Prime Minister of the country and Sharmila Reddy would take charge as AndhraPradesh Chief Minister. Senior Congress leader and Selection Committee Chairman Bezawada Ranga Rao praised Kharge’s working style, noting that it aligns with Gandhian principles.
District Congress Vice-President Devatha Sudhakar lauded Kharge as an upright and efficient individual.
Party leaders Katam Ravi, M Padmavathi, and P Susheela also participated in the celebrations. As part of the event, bread and rusks were distributed at the oldage home.