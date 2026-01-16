Mumbai Civic Elections Live Updates: BJP–Shiv Sena Alliance Ahead

The counting of votes is taking place across Maharashtra in Maharashtra, where more than 50 % of the voters took part Maharashtra civic body election results held on Thursday, for the 29 local councils. The spotlight is now on Mumbai which has grown into an important contest in the political world. This is especially important because the brothers Thackeray--Uddhav and Raj--reunited after nearly two decades of trying at claiming their heritage as a political party and fight an alliance between the Shiv Sena and BJP.

In the amid the ongoing count Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat has caused controversy after he claimed that police officers from the state use force against Shiv Sena employees. "The police should show their force on criminals, not on workers," said the minister. claimed, claiming that BJP Shiv Sena alliance Mumbai members were attacked during the voting process.

Despite the highly-publicized meeting of the Thackeray brothers prior to their participation in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections initial trends suggest their group is trailing that of the government Mahayuti of Mumbai. According to the latest data that it appears that the Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena (UBT) is leading in 29 of the wards in contrast, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is in the lead in just two wards.