KIMS doctors give new lease of life to infant born with complex problems

Anantapur: Doctors at KIMS Saveera Hospitals, Anantapur, saved the life of a newborn baby, who was born with several complex problems. The baby was born through the Lower Segment Cesarean Section (LSCS). Parents of a newborn from the Guntakal town took their baby to KIMS Saveera Hospital with various problems.

Dr P V Raghavaiah Consultant Senior Pediatrician, KIMS Saveera Hospitals, along with Dr Mahesh examined newborn baby Angel Mary and found the baby was suffering from severe jaundice with serum bilirubin 27 mg/dl and anaemia and was in a life-threatening condition.

In addition, the baby has 3.9 grams of haemoglobin and symptoms of progressive heart failure with impaired liver and kidney functions. There is a risk of severe anaemia also as all the organs of baby's body deteriorate and their function slows down. After examining, Dr Raghavaiah, who leads the medical team, said the baby was immediately rushed to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and attempts have been made in several ways to prevent heart failure in the first place.

Phototherapy was then initiated and an intravenous immunoglobulin injection was given. With this the baby's health improved with adequate treatment for serum bilirubin, kidney, liver and heart problems. "The main cause of this problem in the newborn is Rh-Positive when the mother is Rh-negative and Rh isoimmunization occurs, which causes the RBCs to break down during pregnancy. It causes many complex problems. Children are more likely to have brain failure and more infants to die, especially if not treated on time. However, it is very rare for such cases to be successfully treated, especially in areas like Anantapur district where there is no full range of medical facilities. But now with all the modern facilities and specialist doctors available at KIMS Saveera Hospital, Anantapur, we can complete any complex treatment," explained Dr P V Raghavaiah.