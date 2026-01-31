KIMS Kurnool docs correct S-shaped spine

Kurnool: Doctorsat KIMS Hospital, Kurnool, have successfully corrected a severe S-shaped spinal deformity in an 18-year-old girl through a highly complex surgery involving the placement of 30 spinal screws.

The patient, a resident of Vamasamudram village in Kurnool district, had been suffering for several years from persistent headaches, abnormal gait, and progressive spinal curvature. Given the high risk associated with corrective spinal surgery in such cases, including the possibility of permanent neurological damage, the patient was referred to KIMS Hospital, Kurnool.

After detailed evaluation, a team led by consultant spine surgeon Dr Shaik Mannan and Chief Consultant and Head of the Orthopaedics Department Dr Kiran Kumar decided to perform the surgery under continuous intra-operative neuromonitoring. Explaining the procedure, Dr Mannan said the patient had spinal curvature of nearly 50 degrees extending from the D2 to L4 vertebrae.

Remarkably, the patient was able to walk independently from the first day after surgery, and her vital functions returned to normal soon after.