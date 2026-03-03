KIMS Saveera performs over 50 cochlear implant surgeries

Anantapur: District Collector O Anand and Deputy Collector C Vishnu Charan have appreciated the efforts of KIMS Saveera Hospital for their commitment in restoring hearing to children through cochlear implant surgeries. The duo participated in a programme organised here on Monday to mark International Hearing Day, they interacted with children, who had undergone cochlear implant procedures at the hospital.

Consultant ENT surgeon Dr R Raghavendra Reddy said hearing is a precious gift that enables people to understand the world around them. Some children, however, are born with hearing loss or develop it due to various medical conditions. He explained that cochlear implant surgery can help such children regain hearing and develop speech abilities.

Dr Reddy said the surgery is usually expensive, but at KIMS Saveera it is being provided completely free of cost under government schemes such as Dr NTR Vaidya Seva, EHS, and ADIP. In addition to the surgery, the hospital is also providing two years of free speech therapy for the children.

District coordinator for Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Dr Gangadhar said more than 50 surgeries have been performed so far since the programme started in 2021. He noted that if hearing impairment is not addressed at an early stage, children may face speech difficulties, social stigma, and limited opportunities later in life.

KIMS Saveera CEO Dr PS Prasad, COO C Siddareddy, Consultant Paediatrician Dr A Mahesh, Radiologist Dr C Deepa, ENT Surgeon Dr Roja, Head of Anaesthesia & Critical Care Dr Ravi Shankar and others were present.