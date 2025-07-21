Kin of SBI customer receive accident insurance policy benefit

Vijayawada: The State Bank of India (SBI) Specialised Personal Banking Branch (SPBB) in Patamata here provided vital financial relief to the family of a customer who tragically died in an accident. The branch settled a personal accidental insurance claim, handing over a cheque for Rs 10 lakh to the nominee of the deceased, according to SBI Vijayawada Metro Regional Manager K Surya Prakash.

He said in a statement here on Sunday that the unfortunate incident involved Makam Mariyamma (39), who was working as a cleaner at the APSRTC Bus Station in Vijayawada. On October 22, 2024, she was fatally struck by a reversing bus while on duty. Just three months prior to her death, on July 22, 2024, Mariyamma had secured a Personal Accidental Insurance Policy through her SBI savings account. The policy, taken out with a modest premium of Rs 500, provided coverage of Rs 10 lakh.

While acknowledging that no amount can truly compensate for the loss of a loved one, the insurance payout offers significant support to the surviving family members, who have lost their primary earner.

The cheque for Rs 10 lakh was formally presented recently by SBI Vijayawada Metro Regional Manager K Surya Prakash. SBI officials, including N Malleswara Rao, Chief Manager of the Regional Office; Susan Potharaju, Chief Manager of SBI SPBB Patamata; and Katta Venkateswara Rao, Service Manager at SPBB Patamata were present.

SBI Vijayawada Metro Regional Manager K Surya Prakash, accompanied by other SBI officials, including N Malleswara Rao, Chief Manager of the Regional Office; Susan Potharaju, Chief Manager of SBI SPBB Patamata; and Katta Venkateswara Rao, Service Manager at SPBB Patamata handing over cheque for Rs 10 lakh to the family members of Mariyamma at the bank in Vijayawada recently