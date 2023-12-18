Live
Kindertown school wins Top 100 Preschools award
Highlights
Anantapur: Kindertown Preschool and Daycare has won ‘Brainfeed Top 100 Preschools of India’ award, instituted by Brainfeed Magazine. School Director Zainab Noor received the award at the Brainfeed Top Preschools of India awards presentation programme held at HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad on December 16.
Also, Kindertown was also a part of the Foundational Years Conference at ET TECH X 2023 powered by Brainfeed. The conference brings leading lights (Eminent educators, experts, institutions and innovative product and services companies) from the Early Childhood Care and Education space to have a dialogue on evolving ECCE needs and strategies.
