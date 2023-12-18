  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kindertown school wins Top 100 Preschools award

Kindertown Preschool and Daycare Director Zainab Noor receiving ‘Brainfeed Top 100 Preschools of India’ award at a programme at HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad on December 16
x

Kindertown Preschool and Daycare Director Zainab Noor receiving ‘Brainfeed Top 100 Preschools of India’ award at a programme at HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad on December 16

Highlights

Anantapur: Kindertown Preschool and Daycare has won ‘Brainfeed Top 100 Preschools of India’ award, instituted by Brainfeed Magazine. School Director...

Anantapur: Kindertown Preschool and Daycare has won ‘Brainfeed Top 100 Preschools of India’ award, instituted by Brainfeed Magazine. School Director Zainab Noor received the award at the Brainfeed Top Preschools of India awards presentation programme held at HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad on December 16.

Also, Kindertown was also a part of the Foundational Years Conference at ET TECH X 2023 powered by Brainfeed. The conference brings leading lights (Eminent educators, experts, institutions and innovative product and services companies) from the Early Childhood Care and Education space to have a dialogue on evolving ECCE needs and strategies.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X