Kisan Mela in Nellore on Feb 24

Tirupati Agriculture Research Station Scientist Dr Sumathi addressing a press conference in Nellore on Wednesday

Tirupati Agriculture Research Station (TARS) Principal Scientist Dr Sumati has said that in view of promoting latest technologies in cultivation, Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University and the government jointly organising Kisan Mela on February 14 at Agriculture Research Station in Nellore.

Nellore : Tirupati Agriculture Research Station (TARS) Principal Scientist Dr Sumati has said that in view of promoting latest technologies in cultivation, Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University and the government jointly organising Kisan Mela on February 14 at Agriculture Research Station in Nellore.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, she stated that in the present day, it is inevitable for farmers to adopt latest technologies in order to secure rich yields in cultivation. As many as 60 stalls related to various paddy varieties, groundnut, millets, horticulture crops, aqua, fisheries etc would be set up in the Mela.

Stating that public representatives from the State government also participate in the programme and give their advises to farmers, Dr Sumati urged farmers to participate in the programme in big numbers.

