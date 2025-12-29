Miley Cyrus went to the 2025 Oscars to pitch her songwriting skills to filmmakers

Los Angeles: Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus is pretty confident in her hustling skills. The singer, 33, ended up writing credits song ‘Dream As One’ for the new ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ by mentioning to director James Cameron that she was game.

Cyrus recalled meeting the Avatar filmmaker at the 2024 D23 Expo, where she and Cameron were honored as Disney Legends, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She told ‘People’, “I kind of throw it out there as I always do. I already knew the answer to, ‘So what have you been up to?’ I know he's been up to Avatar for a very long time”.

She also has a special message for him, as she said, “Just lemme know if you ever need any music”.

As per ‘People’, she recalled came at just the right time in the development of the third of five planned Avatar films. She said, “It just kind of organically happened. James actually calls us ‘Legends in law’”.

It turns out Cyrus’ other songwriting coup, writing the Golden Globe-nominated “Beautiful That Way” for Gia Coppola’s Pamela Anderson-starring The Last Showgirl last year, came about with a similar technique.

She further mentioned, “I did the same thing to (Last Showgirl star) Jamie Lee Curtis. That's how I ended up doing ‘Last Showgirl’ and now being a part of ‘Avatar’”.

Is offering original music to filmmakers her tried and true method of getting involved in films? “No, literally”, she said, “that's why I went to the Oscars this year. Everybody that came up and introduced themselves, I said, ‘Well, if you need any music, I'm around’”.

That went for the creators of Netflix’s Emmy-winning Baby Reindeer, as she said, “I don't know what I would write for Baby Reindeer season two, but I threw that out there”.