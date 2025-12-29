Indian knowledge systems take centre stage at Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan

Tirupati: As part of the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan (BVS) being held from December 26 to 29 with the theme ‘Indian Thought for Holistic Development’, the third day witnessed panel discussions, round table meeting and cultural events among others.

The national-level event has brought together around 1,250 delegates from 32 States and Union Territories across the country.

A special panel discussion on ‘Semiconductors and Fabrication for a Developed India’ was coordinated by Prof Bulusu Anand of IIT Roorkee. Experts including Prof Shripad Karmalkar (IIT Bhubaneswar), Sanjeev Keskar (Arvind Consultancy), Prof Rohit Sharma (IIT Ropar), and Dr Kannan Narayanan explained how semiconductor technology and fabrication facilities can play a key role in India’s industrial growth. The panel stressed that strong industrial development is essential for achieving the goal of a developed India. A round table meeting on scientific education discussed the present condition of India’s education system and the reforms needed in the future. Delegates from various States shared their views and suggestions.

Another special session on ‘Quantum Computing and Applications for a Developed India’ was chaired by Prof Dr Mrityunjay Guha Majumdar of Amrita University.

Panelists from IIT Roorkee, HNB University, and IIT Tirupati highlighted how quantum computing is creating a new direction in the computing world and is expected to become crucial for India’s future progress.

One of the main attractions of the day was the ‘Know Your Heritage’ competition. Out of 240 entries received nationwide, 40 were shortlisted and 26 students participated in person. Students showcased India’s cultural and scientific heritage through posters and reels. Winners will be honoured at the valedictory function.

The day also featured academic discussions, research paper presentations, and vibrant cultural programmes that reflected India’s scientific spirit and rich cultural heritage, leaving the audience deeply impressed.