Kishan Reddy worships Goddess Durga

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visiting Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Tuesday
Highlights

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visited Kanaka Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri on Tuesday.

Vijayawada (NTR District): Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visited Kanaka Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri on Tuesday. He offered special puja to the Goddess.

Temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu, Executive officer D Bramarambha and temple priests gave him a warm welcome as per the tradition. Later, priests rendered Vedasirvachanam and Prasadams to the Union Minister.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju and Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi accompanied Kishan Reddy.

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Municipal Administration Minister N Nagaraju also visited the temple and had darshan of the presiding deity.

