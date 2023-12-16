Kishan Reddy writes to Kerala CM, asks to provide arrangements for Sabarimala devotees

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern States, G. Kishan Reddy wrote a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting necessary facilities for the devotees of Sabarimala. The letter stated that the central government would fully cooperate in providing these facilities.

Devotees of Ayyappaswamy observe a 40-day Mandala Deeksha with deep spiritual devotion. Visiting the revered Lord at Sabarimala after completing the Mandala Deeksha is a testament to people's faith in Hindu Dharma. It is known that every year, from November to mid-January, millions of devotees from different states, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, visit Sabarimala after completing the Mandala Deeksha. The number of devotees from Telugu states alone exceeds 15 lakhs.

Kishan Reddy asked Kerala CM to provide adequate measures and assured of central government cooperation in this regard. The Minister suggested involving non-governmental organizations (NGOs) as partners in making arrangements for devotees, especially in areas where there is trekking and padayatra towards Sannidhanam and Pambanadi surroundings. He expressed the intention to take special initiatives and deploy the state government machinery promptly to address the situation.