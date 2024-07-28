Know your MLA: From spiritual service to political leadership

Rajamahendravaram : Battula Balarama Krishna, who began his career in spiritual service, has emerged a notable political figure. He established a devotional complex in Gadarada, Korukonda mandal, featuring 54 temples, Annadanam, a Goshala and a free marriage hall. For the past nine years, he has been actively involved in spiritual and humanitarian activities.

Balarama Krishna’s wife, Venkata Lakshmi, previously won as an MPTC member from YSRCP. He was also part of YSRCP but left the party after disputes with the Rajanagaram MLA and YSRCP district president Jakkampudi Raja. He then joined the Jana Sena Party and was appointed as the in-charge of the Rajanagaram constituency on July 16, 2023.

In the 2024 general elections, Balarama Krishna contested from Rajanagaram on the Jana Sena ticket with support from NDA parties. He has been elected for the first time as MLA by defeating YSRCP’s Jakkampudi Raja with a majority of 34,049 votes.

Balarama Krishna has positioned himself as a significant alternative in Rajanagaram by challenging the well-established Jakkampudi political family.

He has gained recognition for tackling issues such as disputes over temple lands, financial irregularities in land purchases and allegations of fake voter registrations.

Notably, Rajanagaram was the first seat announced by Pawan Kalyan on behalf of Jana Sena even before the adjustment of seats with TDP.