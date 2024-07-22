Know Your MLA: Parvathipuram continues tradition with new MLA again

Parvathipuram: The Parvathipuram Assembly constituency, reserved for Scheduled Castes, has continued its long-standing tradition of electing new faces as Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) every time.

Since 1999, no sitting MLA has won re-election, with the public choosing a new representative every election cycle. The MLAs elected in the past six elections are M Sivunnaidu (1999), S Vijaya Rama Raju (2004), S Jayamuni (2009), Bobbili Chiranjeevulu (2014), Alajangi Jogarao (2019) and now Bonela Vijaya Chandra in the recent elections.

Present MLA Vijaya Chandra is a technocrat who has worked overseas. Upon returning to his native place, he began engaging with the local community and addressing their needs. Despite Parvathipuram being a Scheduled Caste reserved constituency, major communities such as Arya Vaisya, Kapu and Koppala Velama play a significant role in the elections. Candidates must garner the support of these communities to win.

The outgoing MLA Alajangi Jogarao struggled to retain the support of these communities. His tenure saw tensions with the business community and other groups, ultimately leading to his defeat. Voters chose Vijaya Chandra, who has promised to work closely with the people and avoid hasty decisions that could harm their interests. He has vowed to be a responsive and considerate representative, reflecting the community’s wishes in his work.