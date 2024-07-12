Know Your MLA: Puttaparthi elects youngest MLA Sindhura

Puttaparthi: Palle Sindhura, the 34-year-old MLA is the youngest, representing Puttaparthi, the district headquarters of Sri Sathya Sai district. She has the distinction of defeating a senior YSRCP leader and two-time MLA Duddukunta Sridhar Reddy. Having started political career on a clean slate, she displayed sincerity, honesty and a passion to serve the people of the constituency. With support from her husband Palle Venkata Krishna Reddy, chairman of the popular Balaji Education Society, she dared to step into the shoes of her father-in-law Palle Raghunath Reddy, a veteran politician, ex-minister and founder of the Balaji Education group.

Sindhura did her BTech in Chemical Engineering and M Tech in Nano Technology in Kerala where her father served as the DGP until retirement.

With her good education background her marriage to Palle Venkata Krishna Reddy turned into an asset. A girl who was confined to the corridors of education and as homemaker suddenly found herself thrust into politics due to the TDP’s new policy of bringing in young blood to suit the fancies of the young leader in the making Nara Lokesh, destined to take over the reins of the party soon. When the choice was given to Palle Raghunath Reddy by the party boss to suggest one of their family members for contesting the Puttaparthi seat, the mantle fell on Sindhura, the natural choice of the family. She won over the sitting MLA Sridhar Reddy by a simple majority of 8,760 votes.

During Her election campaign she expressed her concern at the joblessness in the constituency and vowed to do something to attract industrialists to the region. She says she will not leave a single stone unturned until she makes a mark on the constituency as someone who did something to the people she cared.