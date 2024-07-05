Know Your MLA: Sirisha-First woman MLA in Uddanam region

Srikakulam: Palasa TDP MLA Gouthu Sirisha set a record by becoming the first woman legislator from Uddanam region, which encompasses Itchapuram and Palasa Assembly constituencies. Having a rich family political legacy, Sirisha has MBA and BL degrees to her credit.

Sirisha’s grandfather Gouthu Latchanna was a freedom fighter and a prominent figure in farmers’ movement in north Andhra.

A follower of farmers’ leader Aacharya NG Ranga, Latchanna was elected as MLA five times from Sompeta Assembly seat and served as minister.

Sirisha’s father, Gouthu Shyama Sundara Sivaji also won as MLA five times from Sompeta and served as minister. Due to his age, he left active politics in 2019 and his daughter, Sirisha contested as TDP nominee from Palasa seat but was defeated by YSRCP candidate S Appala Raju.

She is married Yarlagadda Venkanna Chowdary whom she loved. She entered active politics in 2004 and was appointed as Palasa Assembly constituency TDP in-charge in 2013. By next year, she was elevated as TDP district president and continued in the post till 2019 until she became TDP state general secretary.

During 2019 to 2024, despite facing severe humiliation from the YSRCP, Sirisha fought boldly. She even effectively countered the social media war against her. As her father Sivaji and former Union minister Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu were good friends, she continued the friendship with Union minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and state minister Atchannaidu and maintained cordial relations with them.

Sirisha is committed to solve the long-time problems in Palasa which is known for good commercial crops. It has border with Odisha due to which crime rate is high. Other illegal activities like land grabbing and private settlements are more prevalent here. She wants to address these issues to make Palasa a peaceful area.