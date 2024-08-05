Live
Just In
Know Your MLA: Sravan Kumar makes a comeback in Tadikonda
Took an active part in the agitation against the three capitals proposal mooted by the previous YSRCP govt
Guntur: Tenali Sravan Kumar was elected to the Assembly from Tadikonda SC reserved constituency in Guntur district for the second time in 2024 elections.
He was earlier elected as MLA for the first time in 2014 from Tadikonda. Prior to entering politics, he worked as district panchayat officer in Guntur district.
During the 2019 elections, he contested from the same constituency on TDP ticket and was defeated. He had actively participated in the movement against the three capitals idea mooted by the YSRCP government. The agitation was conducted to mount pressure on the government to continue the State capital at Amaravati which comes under his constituency. Sravan also held agitations against the power tariff hike and anti-people’s policies of the YSRCP government and strengthened the party in the
constituency.
He is a staunch follower of the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. After being elected as MLA, he is accessible to the party activists and people and actively participates in the party programmes.