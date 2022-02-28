Kodali Nani advises Pawan not to fall in Naidu's trap

Tadepalli: Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) advised Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan not to fall in the trap of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu who along with a section of media has been politicising every issue including cinemas.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Sunday, the Minister rubbished the false propaganda of closure of the theatres where 'Bheemla Nayak' movie was released and said that there were no new conditions for the film and the same rules were applied for 'Pushpa' and 'Akhanda' films, which were released earlier.

Stating that some vested interests who want Naidu to come into power are misleading Pawan Kalyan, the Minister said that they would use and cheat him for their political mileage. He said Pawan Kalyan has released the new movie despite knowing that the GO was not released due to inevitable circumstances and politicising the issue for political interests.

Condemning the false propaganda of a section of media on Chiranjeevi's meeting with the Chief Minister, he said the Chief Minister has given respect to Chiranjeevi who is working for the welfare of the film industry. Asserting that the same policy will be implemented for the movies of all heroes in the State, the Minister said the State government will not tolerate looting the public and would take stern action against black tickets.

He recalled that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has won 151 Assembly seats and the YSRCP got more than 50 per cent vote share in 2019 elections.

The Chief Minister has been continuously working for the welfare of the people, he said. "Naidu has been conspiring to create unrest in the State using caste, religion and politics," the Minister alleged.