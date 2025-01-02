Kodali Nani aide sent to judicial remand

Vijayawada : Merugumala Kali, a staunch follower of former minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao alias Nani and YSRCP youth wing leader, was sent to judicial remand in Gudivada on Wednesday.

He was taken into custody in Assam two days ago by Gudivada police. He was brought to Gudivada and produced before the additional judicial first class magistrate court in Gudivada on Wednesday and was sent to judicial remand till January 10.

The police shifted him to Nellore central jail. Kali is allegedly involved in some offences including the attack on the TDP office and TDP leader Ravi Venkateswara Rao in Gudivada in 2022. The TDP leaders have lodged a complaint against Merugumala Kali after the attack.

But, he was not arrested in the YSRCP. The police recently began the hunt to nab Kali and finally arrested in Assam recently.

They got a tip-off that Kali was doing fish business in Assam and was arrested there. Clashes took place in Gudivada between the TDP and YSRCP functionaries before the Assembly elections. The leaders of the two sides lodged complaint to the police. Gudivada is one of the politically sensitive areas in Krishna district and clashes broke out between the two sides resulting in tensions.