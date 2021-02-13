Kodali Nani confident of YSRCP sweep in GP polls

Tadepalli: Civil supplies minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) said that no one can stop the winning spree of YSRCP supporters and expressed confidence that they will win over 11,000 of the total 13,000 sarpanch seats.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here on Friday, the minister said that TDP leaders were carrying out false propaganda on polls to divert public attention for political gains. He said that TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu was never concerned about the villages or the public welfare which reflected in the first phase results. The minister stated that it was the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's governance that was driving the YSRCP on a winning spree in all local body elections and added that the TDP cadre itself would abandon Chandrababu after the results.

Speaking in regard to door delivery of ration supplies, Kodali Nani said that Andhra Pradesh was the only state in the country to distribute sortex rice and door delivery of ration supplies. Although the Chief Minister took this initiative with 9,260 vehicles, creating employment for thousands of people from backward communities, TDP leaders were intentionally politicising this by holding back its implementation at the village level. The minister said that the scheme was rolled out on February 1, but citing the model code of conduct, a few political parties with the support of SEC N Ramesh Kumar had stopped the implementation in rural areas.

The minister slammed the opposition leaders for creating hurdles and spreading irrelevant news through their selected media houses. He said that only 2,067 of a total of 9,260 vehicles are being used to deliver the supplies confining to urban areas. He assured that the government would rectify any technical glitches involved in the scheme gradually and take the scheme forward.