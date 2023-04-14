Kodali Nani flays Chandrababu, says people won't trust him

Former Minister Kodali Nani said that the people of the state are not in a position to trust Chandrababu. He said that the results of 2019 will be repeated in 2024. Speaking at a media conference in Gudivada on Friday, he said that Chandrababu has done nothing for the state. "We are giving houses to 23,000 and ready for debate on development of Gudivada with Chandrababu," Kodali Nani said.



Stating that Chandrababu ignored development of Gudivada for 14 years, Nani said that development activities are going on like never before and challenged that he would resign if Chandrababu proved of purchasing an acre of land for poor.



The former minister said that Harikrishna developed Nimmakuru when he was MP and opined that Chandrababu does not have the sincerity to give due respect to Hari Krishna and Jr. NTR.