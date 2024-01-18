Live
Just In
Kodi Kathi Srinu launches indefinite strike from prison
Visakhapatnam: Kodi Kathi Srinu, who reportedly attacked YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Visakhapatnam Airport, launched a hunger strike in Visakhapatnam Central Prison.
Visakha District Dalit Unity Forum (VDDUF) representatives met Srinu at the Central Prison and extended their support to his strike.
According to them, the hunger strike was initiated as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was not attending the court hearings. Despite trying to meet the CM, they could not succeed in it. They said that Srinu was keen on continuing his strike until Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the court. "Despite the jail officials granting permission for Srinu to continue his fast, he will go ahead with the indefinite strike in a peaceful manner," said Boosi Venkata Rao, VDDUF's convener, appealing to the government not to interupt the strike and grant him permssion as it is his democratic right to carry out the protest.
Holding placards, the VDDUF members staged a protest near the prison.