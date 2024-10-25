  • Menu
Koil Alwar held in Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple

Tirupati: Ahead of Deepavali Asthanam on October 30, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam (temple cleansing ritual) was performed at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati on Thursday.

As part of the fete, walls, roofs, puja materials of the temple and other temples in the temple complex were cleaned with water mixed with spices like Namakopu, Srichurnam, musk, turmeric, Pachchaku, camphor, sandalwood powder, saffron and others.

Later, the devotees were allowed for darshan.

On the occasion of Deepavali festival on October 30, special diyas will be lit at Srivari Sannidhi, Sri Parthasarathi Swamy, Sri Andal Ammavaru, Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy, Sri Pundarikavalli Ammavaru, Sri Bhashyakarula Varu sannidhis within the temple complex.

Special oils lamps brought from Sri Pundarikavalli Ammavari temple will be offered to the presiding deity.

Deputy EO Shanti, superintendent Chiranjeevi, temple inspector Dhananjayulu and priests were present.

