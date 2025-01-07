Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam Ceremony Held at Tirumala ahead of Vaikuntha Ekadashi

The Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam purification ceremony took place today at the Srivari Temple, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi. Among the participants were TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu, Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao, Additional Executive Officer C.H. Venkaiah Chowdary, members of the TTD Governing Council, and various TTD officials.

This ritual, a long-standing tradition at the Srivari Temple, is conducted four times yearly—specifically before the Ugadi festival, Anivara Asthanam, Brahmotsavam, and Vaikuntha Ekadashi. The event entails a thorough cleansing of all temple areas, including Ananda Nilayam, Bangaru Vakili, sub-temples, the temple grounds, walls, roofs, and ceremonial items used within the Venkateswara Swamy Temple. Notably, the Swami's original idol is covered in cloth during the purification process.

After washing the temple with pure water, sacred perfumed water mixed with various substances, including namakopu, sri choornam, kasturi turmeric, pachaku, gadda camphor, sandalwood powder, and kumkuma, is sprinkled throughout the temple premises. Following this, special pujas and offerings are conducted as per traditional scriptures, and the cloth covering the moola virattu is subsequently removed.

In a significant decision related to this year's ceremony, VIP break darshans have been cancelled. No recommendation letters were accepted on Monday, allowing for a more streamlined darshan experience for devotees, who were granted access to the temple following the Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam.

The event saw the involvement of TTD board members including Bhanuprakash Reddy, Sambasiva Rao, Rajasekhar Goud, Suchitra Yella, Panabaka Lakshmi, CVSO Sridhar, District SP Subbarayudu, and Temple Deputy EO Lokanatham amongst others.