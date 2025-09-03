Live
Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam at Tiruchanoor from Sept 5 to 7
- UThe temple premises and puja materials were cleansed, followed by sprinkling of sacred water mixed with aromatic substances
- TTD has cancelled certain Arjita Sevas including Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Break Darshan, and others from September 4 to 7
Tirupati: Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam was performed on Tuesday at Tiruchanoor Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple ahead of the annual Pavitrotsavams from September 5 to 7. The temple premises and puja materials were cleansed, followed by sprinkling of sacred water mixed with aromatic substances. Devotees were allowed for darshan from 9 AM onwards.
Ankurarpanam will be held on September 4, followed by Pavitra Pratishtha on 5th, Pavitra Samarpana on 6th, and Poornahuti on 7th. Devotees can participate by paying Rs. 750 (for two).
In view of these programmes, TTD has cancelled certain Arjita Sevas including Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Break Darshan, and others from September 4 to 7. Temple Dy EO P Harindranath, Chief Priest Babu and other officials also present.