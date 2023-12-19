  • Menu
Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam conducted at Tirumala today ahead of Vykunta Dwara darshans

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has conducted a temple purification program called Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam today

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has conducted a temple purification program called Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam today which usually takes place four times a year, involving the complete covering of the Swami (deity) with a new cloth and the purification of the sanctum sanctorum and pooja paraphernalia through the anointment of spices. As a result of this program, the Ashtadal Pada Padma worship service was canceled on the day of Thirumanjanam besides suspending VIP break darshans.

Meanwhile, the Tirumala temple is currently experiencing a high influx of devotees. As of now, 18 compartments in the Q complex are filled with devotees. While the devotees without tickets are experiencing a waiting time of 12 hours before getting darshan, the devotees with special entry tickets are able to have darshan within 2 hours.

On Sunday, a total of 61,499 people visited the temple. Additionally, 24,789 devotees offered hair as part of their worship. The temple received an income of Rs. 4.14 crores through the hundi.

