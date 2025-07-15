Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam ritual conducted at Tirumala temple

Tirumala: In a significant religious event, EO Shyamala Rao announced that the Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam was performed at the Tirumala Srivari Temple, adhering strictly to traditional scriptures. This temple purification ceremony coincided with the occasion of Anivara Asthanam.

Rao elaborated that the Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam ritual will take place four times annually. It is customary to conduct a purification of the temple each Tuesday before major festivals, including Ugadi Asthanam, Anivara Asthanam, Brahmotsavam, and Vaikuntha Ekadashi.

During the purification ceremony, the deity was first covered with a cloth, and the puja implements were cleansed. Furthermore, other sub-temples and the temple walls were purified using aromatic spices. Upon concluding the purification rites, special prayers and offerings were presented to the Lord. Devotees were then welcomed to have darshan following these sacred proceedings.