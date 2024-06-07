Kolimigundla : Man stoned to death

Kolimigundla (Nandyal district): A 35-year-old man was brutally killed at Chintalaya Palle village in Kolimigundla mandal during late hours on Wednesday. The incident came to light on Thursday when Manjula Nagaraju, brother of the deceased, lodged a complaint at police station.

The deceased was identified as Manjula Nagendra. Kolimigundla CI C Gopinath told The Hans India that they received information that Manjula Nagendra was killed by some unidentified persons on village outskirts. During investigation, police found out that the wife of the deceased has illegal relation with two persons, Manjula Ramanji and Manjula Pedda Pullaiah of same village.

The deceased came to know about this and warned his wife to mend her behaviour. He also warned the two persons to keep away from his wife. Unable to digest the warning, Ramanji and Pedda Pullaiah hatched a plan to kill Nagendra. Along with their relative Manjula Manohar, they took Nagendra to the outskirts on Wednesday late night on the pretext of compromise. All the four consumed liquor and later the three picked up quarrel with Nagendra. As per the plan, the trio attacked Nagendra with stones and later fled from there.

Nagendra sustained grievous injuries in the attack. The family members learnt about the attack and rushed him to a hospital in Tadipatri. Nagendra breathed his last en-route to hospital. Police are searching for the accused, who are at large, the CI added.