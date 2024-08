Kollu Ravindra visits Tirumala

Tirumala : Mines and Geology Minister Kollu Ravindra on Saturday offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala. TTD officials received the Minister and made arrangements for darshan. Later, the Minister was offered vedasirvachanam and prasadam, Shesha Vastram at Ranganayakula mandapam.

Meanwile, several VIPs and celebrities including MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, JD Lakshminarayana, MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, Chittoor MLA Gurajala Jagan Mohan, Tollywood actors Nani, Priyanka Mohan, dance Master and actor Lawrence Raghava, had darshan on the same day.