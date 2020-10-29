Kona Raghupathi: Short session of Andhra Pradesh Assembly likely in November

Guntur: A short session of the Andhra Pradesh State Assembly is likely to be held during the second week of November. This session gains importance as apart from discussing the Covid-19 situation and how the government tackled it, the Assembly is also likely to take up the issue of the local body elections and why it cannot hold the polls now.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi said the dates for the session have not yet been finalised but an exercise in that direction has begun. He further said the government had decided on re-organisation of districts and a final decision would be taken by January 26. However, it is not clear if this issue would come up for a discussion during the proposed short session.

Referring to the issue of compensation paid by VANPIC to the farmers, Raghupati urged the Opposition not to create confusion among the farmers since they were paid higher rate for their land than the existing market rate. He said the government was fully committed to develop the Nizampatnam port. Replying to another question, he said the government had completed the process of land acquisition for setting up a medical college at Bapatla.