Konaseema SP injured in stone pelting

Amalapuram: Konsaseema district superintendent of police Subbareddy sustained eye injury and undergoing treatment in Amalapuram as the angry protestors pelted stones on the police personnel.

The protestors are not happy with naming of Konaseema district as the Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district. The agitation snowballed into major agitation and protestors pelted stones injuring the police.

Thousands of protestors art participating in the protests and large scale arson is also reported as the government vehicles are burnt and property damaged.