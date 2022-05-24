  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Konaseema SP injured in stone pelting

Konaseema SP injured in stone pelting
x

Konaseema SP injured in stone pelting

Highlights

Konsaseema district superintendent of police Subbareddy sustained eye injury and undergoing treatment in Amalapuram as the angry protestors pelted stones on the police personnel.

Amalapuram: Konsaseema district superintendent of police Subbareddy sustained eye injury and undergoing treatment in Amalapuram as the angry protestors pelted stones on the police personnel.

The protestors are not happy with naming of Konaseema district as the Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district. The agitation snowballed into major agitation and protestors pelted stones injuring the police.

Thousands of protestors art participating in the protests and large scale arson is also reported as the government vehicles are burnt and property damaged.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X