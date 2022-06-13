Konda Surekha pays tribute to YS Rajasekhara Reddy in Vijayawada, says she is indebted to him

Former minister Konda Surekha said that politics in the country has been damaged at present and opined that money is running politics because of BJP. Konda Surekha, who arrived in Vijayawada on Monday as part of the 'Konda' film promotion, paid homage to the YSR statue at the control room in Vijayawada. Konda started the film promotion from the statue of YSR.



Later, former minister Konda Surekha told the media that we came to Vijayawada as part of the Konda film promotion. "We started the tour in AP by paying homage to the statue of YSR as because of whom we are what we are today; we are indebted to YSR for the rest of our lives," Surekha said.

She said she is always a fan of YSR and represent from Congress in contesting from Warangal East constituency as a Congress candidate. The former minister said that Konda movie will showcase love story, Naxal life, political life of Murali. Speaking about politics she alleged that the TRS has taken back the lands given to poor by the Congress party.