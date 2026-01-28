Kondapalli to be developed as major tourism hub

Vijayawada: MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni and Mylavaram MLA Vasanta Venkata Krishna Prasad said that concrete steps are being taken to promote tourism in Kondapalli and Ibrahimpatnam areas, which are located close to the Amaravati capital region. Along with officials from the tourism, archaeology, and forest departments, the leaders conducted a field-level inspection of Kondapalli Fort, Mulapadu Urban Forest, and Pavitra Sangamam at Ibrahimpatnam near Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sivanath said Kondapalli would be developed as a major tourism gateway to Amaravati. Further, he asserted that restoring the ancient fort to its former glory is a key objective of the NDA government. He added that the proposed iconic bridge and Vijayawada West Bypass connecting Amaravati would significantly increase tourist inflow. The MP also revealed that proposals are being prepared to establish a Zoo Park across 300 hectares of forest land near Mulapadu.

Mylavaram MLA Vasanta Krishna Prasad said a 3D laser projection mapping show on the lines of Golconda Fort in Hyderabad would be introduced at Kondapalli Fort. He also announced the revival of Krishna Harathi at the Sacred Sangamam, modernisation of boating facilities, and overall development of the riverfront area. Gollapudi Agriculture Market Committee Chairman Narra Vasu, several NDA leaders, officials and local representatives were present.