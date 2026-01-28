BRS leaders lodge complaint with Council Chairman

A delegation of BRS leaders, led by the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council S Madhusudhana Chary, met Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Tuesday to lodge a formal complaint against a regional news channel. The delegation alleged that a news anchor insulted MLC Takkallapalli Ravinder Rao during a recent live debate.

S Madhusudhana Chary urged the Chairman to consider the verbal assault on a single member as an attack on the dignity of the entire Legislative Council and demanded strict action against the scribe to prevent future recurrences. The BRS leaders condemned the conduct of the private channel, ABN, claiming the anchor acted with a visible conspiracy against the party.

They alleged that when Takkallapalli Ravinder Rao objected to certain portrayals during the discussion, the anchor responded with inappropriate and derogatory remarks.Speaking on the matter, Takkallapalli Ravinder Rao stated that despite being invited as a guest, he was subjected to treatment that sought to tarnish his image and the reputation of his party leaders.

He maintained that he did not use any unparliamentary language during the exchange and expressed deep hurt over the attempt to lower his dignity on a public platform. The delegation, which included Deshapathi Srinivas, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, and Naveen Kumar Reddy, asserted that such incidents undermine democratic institutions and the respect accorded to elected representatives. They called for a formal inquiry into the broadcast to ensure that the professional decorum of members is protected during media engagements. The Chairman assured the members that the matter would be examined in accordance with the rules of the House.