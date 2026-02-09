  1. Home
News

Kondaveedu Fort to be made a tourist spot

  9 Feb 2026 9:45 AM IST
Kondaveedu Fort to be made a tourist spot
Narasaraopet: Ministerfor Tourism Kandula Durgesh said that steps will be taken to develop Kondaveedu Fort into one of the finest tourist destinations in the state.

He said he would strive to obtain government approval for the Rs 110 crore development proposal submitted by Palnadu district collector Krithika Shukla and MLA Prattipati Pullarao.

He visited Kondaveedu Fort on Sunday and offered prayers at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, inspected the stalls, and participated in boating activities.

He praised the Kondaveedu Utsav celebrations, stating that they were being conducted splendidly.

Kondaveedu Fort DevelopmentAndhra Pradesh TourismMinister Kandula DurgeshKondaveedu UtsavHeritage Tourism Promotion
