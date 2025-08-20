Korean Consul General explores Sri City’s industrial excellence

Sri City: As part of deepening economic and industrial partnerships between India and Korea, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai, Chang Nyun Kim visited Sri City on Tuesday along with a delegation comprising officials from the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) and representatives of Korean industry.

Senior Vice President (Marketing) R Shivasankar presented the salient features of the industrial city to the visiting delegation.

Using LG Electronics as an example, he highlighted Sri City’s dynamic ecosystem that fosters supply chain and vendor clusters.

On this occasion, the Consul General said that he has been expecting closer cooperation between Sri City and the Korean business in the near future.

He also held meetings with the leadership of LG Electronics and SoluM, joined a luncheon with CEOs and CXOs of Korean firms, and made a site visit to LG Electronics and SoluM facilities under construction.

Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy in a message remarked that the establishment of 240 plus companies from 31 countries underscores Sri City’s global appeal. Sri City President (operations) Satish Kamat along with AVP (Business Development) Bodgan George were also present.