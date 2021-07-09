Korukonda: Sainik school reschedules medical exam

Vizianagaram: The Sainik school in Korukonda has postponed the medical examination of the candidates seeking admission to Classes VI to IX due to Covid pandemic.

Principal Colonel Arun Kulkarni said that the medical examinations will be held between July 12 and 17 for the students, who cleared the written examinations and added that the date-wise list of candidates is available on the school website.

He said that the call letter issued earlier will remain unchanged and valid. The parents were requested to strictly follow the terms and conditions stipulated in the call letters forwarded for medical examination.

The candidates who appeared for medical examination may ignore the fresh dates. For further information parents may contact Sainik School Korukonda at 08922 - 246119 and 246168.