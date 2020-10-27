Korukonda: Vigilance Awareness Week by AAI inaugurated

Korukonda: The Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW) was inaugurated by airport director MK Nayak by lighting the lamp in the arrival lounge of airport terminal building here on Tuesday.

VAW will be held up to 2nd October and this year's VAW theme is vigilant India and prosperous India.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) is conducting the week in connection with the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

As part of the programme, quiz competitions will be held to airport staff, stake holders and workshop staff.

Awareness campaign with educational institutions such as Godavari Institute of Engineering and Technology (GIET), Delhi Public School and Niveditha Kishore Vihar will also be conducted.