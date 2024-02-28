Kotamreddy confident of hattrick victory

Nellore: TDP nominee for Nellore Rural constituency Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy said that he will secure hattrick with good majority in the ensuing elections.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion of YSRCP senior leader Koduru Kamalakara Reddy resigning from the party here on Tuesday, he said that several leaders were quitting the ruling party as people have lost confidence in the government.

Sridhar Reddy said that due to affection and support of people he had secured victory twice in 2014 and 2019 elections.

The TDP nominee exuded confidence that this time also he will register a massive victory with the cooperation of people.

Kamalakar Reddy said that YSRCP’s downfall has begun as several leaders like Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy who strived hard for bringing it to power in 2019 elections were deserting the party due to humiliation meted out by the party leadership.

He informed that he will join TDP along with Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy in the presence of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu March 2 in Nellore. Party leaders were present.